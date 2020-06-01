Amid Basak fire, public urged to implement fire safety measures

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The public is reminded to implement fire safety measures like unplugging appliances before one leaves one’s house.

Fire Officer 2 (FO2) Alvin Villaban of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Department gave this reminder to the public after a fire, which could have been possibly caused by an unplugged appliance, razed two houses and a commercial establishment in Sitio Iba, Barangay Basak in Lapu-Lapu City this afternoon, June 1, 2020.

Villaban said that they did not yet know the exact cause of the fire but they were investigating if this was caused by an unplugged appliance.

He placed the damage to property at P320,000.

The fire was put out at 2:45 p.m. or about 30 minutes after it was reported at 2:12 p.m.

No one was injured in the fire incident.

With the incident, Villaban again reminded the public to always be mindful of practicing fire safety measures at home, which would include unplugging appliances when one would leave home./dbs