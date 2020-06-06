CCTO reports drop in traffic violations in May

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) reported a massive drop in the number of traffic violations committed for the month of May.

From 1, 497 impounded vehicles in April, CCTO only logged 478 impounded vehicles last month as a result of traffic violations committed by its drivers.

Impounded vehicles included motorcycles – 424, four-wheel vehicles – 39, tricycles – 13, and e-bikes – 2.

CCTO said in a Facebook post that they could only hope that motorists will continue to comply with traffic rules and regulations including the continued implementation of the vehicle coding scheme now that Cebu City is already under general community quarantine (GCQ) to avoid from having their vehicles impounded and the payment of fines.

The traffic office said it noted an increase in the traffic volume and the congestion of some city streets on Monday, the first day of implementation of the GCQ.

“Nanghinaot kami nga karung buwan sa Hunyo mas magpadayon unta ang pag kunhod sa mga violators..Amo sab giawhag ang mga motorista nga dili lang unta ta mag cge og gawas kung wla lang jud importanteng paliton,para maka likay kita niining virus og safe atong pamilya kun sa balay ra kita mag pundo,” CCTO said.

(We could only hope that the number of traffic violators will continue to decline this month of June. We are also asking Cebuano motorists to stay at home if there is no urgent need for you to go out of your homes to avoid infection and in order to keep your families safe.)

On Monday, CCTO personnel have started to remove road barriers which they installed on some city streets to regulate traffic flow in these areas as the city transitions to GCQ.

Photos below are courtesy of CCTO: