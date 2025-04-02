Rubilen Amit hopeful to bring ‘Amit Cup’ to Cebu, provinces

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Rubilen “Bingkay” Amit, Cebu’s billiards pride, remains optimistic about bringing her prestigious “Amit Cup” billiards tournament to her hometown in the future.

Amit, a multiple-time world champion and one of the most decorated Filipino cue artists, was in Cebu last weekend for an all-star exhibition match alongside legends Efren “Bata” Reyes, Francisco “Django” Bustamante, and fellow world champion Chezka Centeno.

She revealed that she has long wanted to hold her tournament in Cebu but has faced financial constraints.

Due to budget limitations and the fact that her sponsors are primarily based in Manila, Amit has had no choice but to host the tournament there. However, she remains determined to expand the reach of the “Amit Cup” to provide opportunities for aspiring female cue artists from Cebu and other provinces.

“Right now, I have the Amit Cup, a tournament for women, but due to budget limitations, it’s only held in Manila,” said Amit.

“But hopefully, if we secure sponsors and support, I can bring it to the provinces because there are so many talented female players there. Chezka is from Zamboanga, and I’m from Cebu.”

The “Amit Cup” was launched to help discover and nurture the next generation of female billiards players who could follow in her footsteps. Amit, who made history as the first Filipina to win a world pool title, has won multiple gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games and is a two-time WPA Women’s World 10-Ball Champion.

During her visit to Cebu, Amit thrilled local fans in an exhibition match against Centeno before teaming up with her to take on Reyes and Bustamante in a friendly doubles showdown.

Currently, Amit is gearing up for a busy second half of 2025, highlighted by her participation in the prestigious World Games, where she aims to further solidify her legacy in the sport.

Rubilen Amit said that if there are more sponsors willin to support the Amit Cup, especially local government units (LGU) in provinces, she is more than willing to bring this tournament not just in Cebu but the entire country.

“Hopefully matagaan namo sila ug chances makaduwa kay ang uban mo.lupad pa sa Manila para makaduwa, so kami na magdala ani sa provinces in the future,” Amit concluded.

