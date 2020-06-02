Minimize bike, laptop price increase DTI asks retailers

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Tuesday asked bicycle and computer / gadget retailers and sellers to only impose “reasonable” increases in its prices.

DTI Undersecretary Ruth Castelo issued the appeal and assured that the agency will check whether or not prices of the said items need to be monitored since demand soared amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We will see po kasi before COVID, hindi siya basic o prime commodity so hindi po talaga natin yan binantayan before COVID because it was a regular consumer product,” Castelo said in a public briefing.

(We will see because prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, these were not basic or prime commodities so we did not monitor these regular consumer products.)

“Pero in the meantime, pakiusap po natin sa both business owners na nagbebenta ng ganitong produkto at sa consumers na kung magtataas po ng presyo para sa bike or laptops, kung puwede po yung reasonable increases lang na hindi masyadong malaki,” she added.

(But in the meantime, we ask retailers / sellers of bicycles and laptops to only impose a reasonable price increase.)

The limited passenger capacity allowed in the limited number of public utility vehicles has seen a rise in the demand for bicycles.

A senator proposed a price freeze on bicycles since many are purchasing this due to the restricted use of public transportation.

The possible shift of students to distance learning or the use of the Internet as well as the work-from-home arrangements adopted by many workers likewise triggered increased demand for laptop. computers and tablets.

GSG

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .