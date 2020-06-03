Cebu province logs 13 new COVID-19 cases on June 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 13 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was reported in Cebu province on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, in a press conference on Wednesday evening, said the new cases are distributed in the following areas:

Minglanilla – 6

Talisay City – 5

Barili – 1

Consolacion – 1

Garcia said majority of the new cases, including all the six patients from Minglanilla and three of those from Talisay City, are asymptomatic.

The patient with a declared addres in Barili is a health worker.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the province is now 186 with 19 COVID-related deaths. /bmjo