Cebu province logs 13 new COVID-19 cases on June 3
CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 13 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was reported in Cebu province on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, in a press conference on Wednesday evening, said the new cases are distributed in the following areas:
Minglanilla – 6
Talisay City – 5
Barili – 1
Consolacion – 1
Garcia said majority of the new cases, including all the six patients from Minglanilla and three of those from Talisay City, are asymptomatic.
The patient with a declared addres in Barili is a health worker.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the province is now 186 with 19 COVID-related deaths. /bmjo
