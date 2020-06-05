CHR-7 to investigate alleged ‘police brutality’ in arrest of Cebu protesters

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR-7) will be investigating the arrest of seven individuals who were among those who staged a protest-rally against the anti-terrorism bill outside the University of Philippines-Cebu (UP-Cebu) campus on Friday morning, June 5, 2020.

CHR-7 Director Arvin Odron told CDN Digital that they have received reports, videos, and photos of alleged maltreatment of the police against the protesters during the dispersal procedures.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) already defended their actions, saying the protesters were dispersed and arrested for violating the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) guidelines.

Read: Police arrest protesters in Cebu City for violating GCQ guidelines

However, videos of the arrest have caught the ire of netizens as footage showed police dragging lady protester to the police car, and forcing one of the male protesters to lay on the ground, face down while being handcuffed despite the protester’s plea that he was in pain.

Odron said they are now reviewing the footage of the incident to investigate whether the claims of the arrested individuals of police brutality have grounds.

Read: #ReleaseCebu7: Groups condemn arrest of protesters in Cebu

“We have sent a team to investigate the incident. We still cannot confirm anything as of now because we need more details, but we have prepared lawyers to assist should the arrested individuals request them,” said Odron in a phone interview.

Odron said he will wait for the results of the investigation before commenting on the incident. But he assured the public that the CHR-7 is already on the case. /bmjo