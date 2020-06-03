DSWD-7 tap NGOs in validation of recipients in SAP’s 2nd tranche

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Several non-government organizations (NGOs) have volunteered to help expedite the validation process for the second wave of the national government’s Special Amelioration Program (SAP).

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD – 7), in a press release, announced that the validation of beneficiaries for SAP’s 2nd tranche has begun.

The agency also said they tapped the help of NGOs, which they referred to as Social Welfare and Development Agencies (SWDA), in fast-tracking the verification process.

Volunteered groups include the Holistic Community and Initiative Incorporated; International Care Ministries Foundation Incorporated in Dumaguete; Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Incorporated (RAFI); Pagtambayayong- A foundation for mutual aid Incorporated; Justice, Peace, and Integrity of Creation – Integrated Development Center Incorporated; Arcanys Early Learning Foundation Incorporated; Children of Asia; and the Visayas Primary Healthcare Services Incorporated.

“The proposed validation team will be composed of one DSWD staff, one LGU staff, and one member of the community (such as BHW or parent leader),” the DSWD – 7 statement said.

“The volunteers may choose to be assigned in the validation or encoding of the SAP forms. They will be endorsed to the mayors to be recognized as partners or part of the validation team,” it added.

An online conference led by DSWD – 7 Assistant Regional Director Shalaine Lucero was conducted earlier this week to orient the volunteers on the SAP implementation.

DSWD – 7 assured volunteers they will be provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) while they render service to the agency.

“We really appreciate your willingness to spend your valuable time for the validation of SAP for free,” Lucero said during the orientation.

SAP was created to provide financial assistance to those direly affected by the economic impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The implementation of the program’s first wave, however, was plagued with controversies that resulted in the filing of complaints against some barangay officials and employees. / dcb