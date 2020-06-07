Brgy councilor from Bais City, NegOr arrested in PDEA-7 buy-bust operation

CEBU CITY, Philippines –His neighbor’s tip led to the arrest of a barangay councilor from Bais City in Negros Oriental early on Sunday morning, June 7, 2020.

Personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) recovered two grams of suspected shabu worth P13, 600 and a .45 caliber pistol from the possession of Romel Resente during a buy-bust operation that was made in his residence at around 8:20 a.m. today.

Leia Albiar, PDEA-7 information officer, said that the barangay councilor was more of a user than a peddler. He is able to dispose 20 grams of shabu in their area per week.

“Ginagmay lang daw iya baligya (He would only dispose a small number of illegal drugs) since most of the shabu is for his personal consumption,” said Albiar.

Albiar said that a concerned citizen tipped them of Resente’s illegal drug activities.

They placed the suspect under surveillance for at least two months before they planned the buy-bust operation.

Albiar said they continue to investigate Resente’s case while they also gather information on his supplier of illegal drugs.

The barangay councilor is now detained at the detention facility of Bais City Police Station while PDEA-7 operatives prepare for the filing of complaints for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against him. / dcb