Strawberry moon shines bright over the skies of Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A photo enthusiast from Minglanila, Cebu was able to document the appearance of the strawberry moon Saturday night, June 6, 2020, using a DSLR camera.

Private school teacher Diana Grace Laganson, 24, said she made sure to capture a beautiful photo of the rare moon sighting that happens only once every 20 years.

“It took me about 20 to 30 minutes to take the perfect shot of the moon which was so big and bright,” Laganson told CDN Digital.”

The term strawberry moon was said to have originated with the Algonquin tribes in eastern North America because it coincides with the strawberry harvest. The moon is bigger than the usual and shines from dusk till dawn.

Laganson said that her patience and love for photography did not go to waste because she was able to capture the amazing strawberry moon at around 7 p.m. from her bedroom window.

“I have really been interested in photography since high school and I really like nature as a subject for my photography. I used to brother’s camera to help me get that shot of the strawberry moon,” she said.

The photos which she posted on her social media page, Saturday night, have already been shared 122 times while it also generated 287 post reactions as of 10 a.m. this Sunday, June 7, 2020. / dcb