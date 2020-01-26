Close contacts of Naga patient test negative for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All identified close contacts of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient from the city of Naga in southern Cebu have tested negative for the infection.

The identified close contacts include the wife, son, and the son’s girlfriend of the patient, a health worker in Cebu City, who lives in Sitio Teeners in Barangay Tuyan in Naga City.

Naga City Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong, in a statement, said the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results of the four immediate family members and one non-family member, returned negative on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

A secondary contact, the patient’s mother-in-law who is also a dialysis patient, also tested negative for the virus.

“Tungod niini, gi-clear na sila ni Dr. Villamor, City Health Officer, nga ma-discharge na sila sa City-Managed isolation Facility sa Inoburan ug makauli na sila sa ilang panimalay ugma (Sunday),” Chiong said.

(Because of this, Dr. Villamor, the City Health Officer, has already given the instruction for their discharge from the city-managed isolation facility in Inoburan and their return to their home on Sunday.)

“Base sa report ni Dr. Villamor, they are healthy ug nagpabilin nga wala mo-manifest og influenza-like symptoms,” the mayor added.

(Based on Dr. Villamor’s report, they have remained healthy and have not manifested influenza-like symptoms.)

The health worker, a 46-year-old dietary staff of the Cebu City Memorial Medical Center (CCMC), tested positive for COVID-19 last May 30 yet but was logged under Cebu City as his declared address was in the mountain barangay Sirao, even if he regularly goes home to his family in Naga City.

Meanwhile, Chiong said at least 12 other secondary close contacts which included five business clients of the patient’s wife and at least seven friends of his son, who were placed under isolation after having recent contact with the two, will also be advised to no longer continue the quarantine after both tested negative for COVID-19. / dcb