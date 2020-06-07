9 new COVID cases in Talisay for Sunday, June 7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City has logged nine new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) this Sunday, June 7, 2020, Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas confirmed.

The new cases include two from Barangay Tangke, two from San Roque, two from Tabunok and one each in barangays Bulacao, Maghaway, and Lawaan I.

This development brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the city to 76, including the close contacts of previously confirmed cases who also turned out positive for the virus.

In a Facebook post, Gullas said Talisay City’s Patient (PT) 47 is a 61-year-old man from Barangay Tangke who has been admitted to a private hospital in Cebu City since May 30. The patient is already in a stable condition.

His immediate family comprised of nine individuals were placed under home quarantine on the same day, Gullas said.

The second new case in Barangay Tangke, PT48, is a 27-year-old woman who has been confined last May 26 as she was due to give birth.

“She delivered (gave birth) the following day and was discharged last May 31,” Gullas said.

Both PT47 and PT 48 have remained asymptomatic, the mayor added.

The patients from Barangay San Roque, on the other hand, include a senior citizen, PT49, who also has diabetes and hypertension. The 65-year-old has been admitted to a private hospital in Cebu City last June 1.

The second new case in the barangay is a 34-year-old male employee in Cebu City.

“He last came to Talisay on May 24 and has not been home since then. He is now isolated in a facility in Cebu [City],” said Gullas.

Meanwhile, Talisay’s PT51 is a 40-year-old man from barangay Tabunok who works at a hospital in Cebu.

The patient was swabbed as part of a routine test in the hospital. With the positive result that came out this Sunday, Gullas said PT51 will have to be quarantined in the city’s isolation facility.

The list of new cases also includes another health worker, PT52, a 30-year-old woman from Barangay Bulacao who works in a hospital in Cebu City.

“She showed symptoms of ILI (influenza-like illness), she was swabbed on June 4 and the result came in positive today. She is currently on quarantine at [the] hospital facility. [The] rest of the family advised home quarantine,” Gullas said.

The second case from Barangay Tabunok is a 27-year-old man who was swabbed last June 2 as a requirement of his company before he returns to work. Gullas said the patient will be transferred to the city’s quarantine facility.

The city’s PT54, on the other hand, is a 68-year-old patient from Barangay Maghaway who was swabbed on Saturday, June 6, at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center after experiencing a low bowel movement (LBM), abdominal pain and cough.

Aside from PT 50 and 51, the city’s ninth case reported today is also a hospital worker in Cebu City. Gullas said she is a 26-year-old woman from Lawaan I who was swabbed yesterday, June 6, with her husband who also works in the same hospital.

Her result turned positive for COVID-19 while her husband tested negative for the virus. / dcb