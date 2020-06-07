Minglanilla has frontliners, kin as new COVID cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two frontliners and a relative are the newest addition to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the southern Cebu town of Minglanilla this Sunday, June 7, 2020.

In an announcement posted this afternoon, the Rural Health Unit reported that the new cases were a 53-year-old female frontline worker in a Barangay Health Center in Cebu City, who resided in Barangay Lower Pakigne in Minglanilla, and her 30-year-old son-in-law; and a 27-year-old hospital worker in Cebu City who goes home to Barangay Linao.

READ: Minglanilla announces three new COVID-19 cases

The first patient, according to the RHU report, has been exposed to another worker of the Cebu City Health Office who was also reported for COVID-19 on Saturday, June 6.

The two patients purportedly rode the same vehicle in going to and from work as they resided in the same subdivision in Lower Pakigne, Minglanilla.

Her son-in-law, albeit being asymptomatic, was also tested for COVID-19 as he was the one driving the vehicle for her mother-in-law and the earlier reported patient. The mother and son-in-law are now under home isolation.

Meanwhile, the third patient in Minglanilla reported this Sunday is a 27-year-old woman who worked at a hospital in Cebu City and was exposed to a COVID-19 patient, the Minglanilla LGU said.

According to the LGU, the health worker used to take a shuttle service of the hospital in traveling from Cebu City to a commercial complex in Barangay Linao where her father would fetch her. She was tested for COVID-19 and her result came out on Friday, June 5.

The patient experienced cough and fever last May 28 and has since been under home quarantine.

The LGU said the health worker no longer had a fever and was set to take a repeat test this June 14.

The municipal government added that contact tracing efforts had already started while their health unit facilitated the isolation and the scheduling of the swab testing of the direct contacts./dbs