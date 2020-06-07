Malapascua Island will soon have a police outpost

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A new police outpost in Barangay Logon, Malapascua Island, Daanbantayan, Cebu, will soon rise to serve the people there, to help boost tourism in the area, and to assure safety of tourists.

Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, chief of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said in an interview this afternoon, June 7, 2020, that they were preparing when the tourist spots would open again once everything else involving the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) would settle down.

Mariano said that since Malapascua Island was among those tourist destinations of the province, the CPPO coordinated with the Local Government Unit (LGU) and other business sectors to think of ways to help better secure the area.

“We need to place a police outpost so we could better serve the community in the area as well as help boost the tourism image of the place,” said Mariano.

Mariano, together with Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, June, 5, to officially start the construction of the police outpost which is expected to be functioning after three months.

The outpost according to Mariano will able to also record complaints and blotter, but investigations will be forwarded to the town’s police station.

Currently, there are seven police personnel supervising the construction of the outpost as well as helping out for the security of the area during this time./dbs