Ally Mango is a Cebuana’s dream business now enjoyed by many

Cebu City, Philippines–How would we know if we are on the path that was destined for us to succeed?

For Cebuana Mary Joy Costelo, it was only a matter of choice for her to discover this path that led her to her dream business, Ally Mango.

Costelo, 27, and her common-law partner Rolly Alagon, are the people who started Ally Mango, which is noted for serving to Cebu its signature delicious mango shake drink.

Ally Mango started as a simple half-sized tent at the Sugbo Mercado at the Cebu IT Park last June 2017. Inspired by other small businesses, Costelo believed she can slowly introduce her product to locals and tourists who visited the famous food park.

She ended up making a splash.

Ally Mango, which was named after the couple’s first child, Allyyah, who is now 7 years old, has been a hit since its introduction.

Presently, Ally Mango now has branches at Sugbo Mercado Street food at the Ayala Center Cebu, The Market by Sugbo Mercado, Busay Mak’s view, and soon at the Lapu-Lapu Sugbo Mercado.

But just like other businesses, starting wasn’t easy for Costelo.

Costelo was a working student in college and despite her dreams of graduating with a degree in business, she decided to stop and focus on working for a BPO company to provide for herself and for her family.

Little did she know that that move would still lead her to her dream business.

“Our first opening in June 2017 was challenging kay ang amo puhonan ato utang ra tanan,” Costelo said.

(Our first opening in June 2017 was challenging because our capital was all borrowed money.)

They also experienced the hardships of looking for suppliers at the Carbon Public Market, being turned down by many when they were still starting.

But they persevered.

Fast forward to three years after starting, suppliers are now the ones reaching out to them.

From only a hundred kilos of mangoes per week when they started, Ally Mango can now consume about 2,500 kilos per week, all of the mangoes locally produced.

Another secret to their success is that both Costelo and Alagon are hands on when it comes to maintaining the quality of their product.

“We only have one product so it’s easier to maintain the quality. The measurements are standard and we make sure that our crew is knowledgeable. The important thing as that we satisfy our customers so they’ll come back,” Costelo said.

Now that Costelo is living her dreams, she’s willing to share to aspiring entrepreneurs words she took to heart before starting her business.

These are famous words of inspirational author, Kobi Yamada: “She turned her cant’s into cans and her dreams into plans.”

Presently, Mary Joy is not only able to help her family, but also of more than 20 employees.

While general community quarantine procedures are still strictly implemented in Cebu province, customers can order the sweet and delicious mango shake of Ally Mango via food delivery services.

One can contact Ally Mango on its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/allymangoo or may also send a message to 0917 642 4158 or 0933 436 6292 or call 402-3799.

For as low as P99.00 per cup (20 oz) you get to experience the 100 percent goodness of Ally Mango’s mango shake.

There is a minimum order of two cups and a delivery charge of P30 within Cebu City only. You can also order through FoodPanda.

Payment methods include Cash on Delivery, Gcash, and bank transfer.

Aside from the rich taste, you can also get these healthy benefits by including mangoes in your diet:

Helps indigestion.

Boosts immunity.

Promotes eye health.

Lowers cholesterol.

Clears the skin.

/bmjo