Extra wins for businesses with TikTok in Cebu

The Cebuano business scene has so much potential. All it needs is to meet their market where they are.

RGC Brings TikTok to Cebu marks the first step for upgrading businesses for this generation and along with its success, it also hopes to be one of many more to come because learning never stops.

Today’s consumer is all about convenience and being digital-first, from immersing themselves in promotional content to purchasing their needs and wants, which is why businesses need to step up their game. They need to be present in all aspects necessary, and that includes an ecommerce platform.

This inspired the partnership of TikTok, Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), and the Department of Trade and Industry – Central Visayas (DTI Region 7) with the Republiq Group of Companies (RGC) to bring the Cebuano business world “RGC Brings TikTok to Cebu!”

Entrepreneurs, members of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and creators graced the Grand Ballroom of NUSTAR Resort and Casino on December 9, 2024 for a learning session about creating and sustaining a TikTok Shop, market trends and insights, sales strategies and more to future-proof their businesses.

Among the speakers for the event were Anj Mendoza and Niks Fojas from TikTok who introduced the crowd to TikTok Shop and its features to help them get started. Believing in the possibilities that await Cebuano business ventures, the introduction to the basics of the ecommerce platform was just a start to what more TikTok can offer to help grow them.

The event was also supported and attended by the CCCI President Jay Yuvallos, MCCI President Mark Anthony Ynoc, and DTI Region 7 Regional Director Maria Elena Arbon as they held talks with the audience about the plans and programs of each institution to advocate in nurturing businesses in Cebu together with partners.

Dimples Romana, entrepreneur and digital creator, was also one of the speakers for the event who shared to the crowd her experience being on both sides of the coin. She gave emphasis on doing things with passion and innovation, and the significance of businesses adapting to the digital space.

