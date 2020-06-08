No face to face classes until COVID-19 vaccine is available — DepEd

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) will postpone face-to-face classes until a vaccine against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) becomes available, Secretary Leonor Briones said Monday.

This is in accordance with the President’s previous statement that he is not inclined to resume classes without a vaccine for the viral respiratory disease.

“We thank the President for reiterating the national government’s willingness to assist us in our endeavor to offer alternatives to face-to-face learning despite the public health situation,” Briones said in a statement.

“We will comply with the President’s directive to postpone face-to-face classes until a vaccine is available,” she added.

While he supported the agency’s plan to shift to “blended learning,” Duterte expressed doubt over the country’s readiness to implement this alternative.

“Radio, television, online and modular learning — which are pre-existing methods and were already used for decades — are being prepared and updated for this year,” Briones said.

“At the same time, teachers are being trained on utilizing new platforms and innovative tools to aid their professional development,” she further said.

During an online Palace briefing, Briones said there are so far over 6.4 million enrollees for the school year 2020 to 2021.

She said the bulk of the number came from Region III with 1.2 million enrollees. Metro Manila, meanwhile, has over 895,000 enrollees.

The month-long enrollment period is scheduled from June 1 to June 30 while this school year’s opening of classes is set on August 24.

GSG, JE