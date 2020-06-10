Robredo pleads for donations of old but functioning gadgets for distance learning

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo has appealed to owners of old and extra but functioning gadgets to donate them to students and teachers who would need such devices for the distance learning method due to COVID-19.

Robredo urged the public to check for laptops, desktop computers, smartphones, tablets and other gadgets for a program that her Office of the Vice President (OVP) would initiate.

As COVID-19 cases pile on, the government appears to lean more towards distance learning or home-based schooling rather than being physically present in classrooms, as President Rodrigo Duterte wants a coronavirus vaccine discovered first before returning back to normal education modes.

“Mayroon ba kayong smartphones, tablet computers, laptop o desktop computers na hindi niyo na ginagamit? Inaanyayahan namin kayo na tipunin ang mga ito para sa inisiyatibong ating ilulunsad, sa paglalayong makatulong sa napipintong pagpapatupad ng distance learning sa gitna ng COVID-19 crisis,” Robredo said in a Facebook post.

(Do you have smartphones, tablet computers, laptops, or desktop computers that you no longer use? We are inviting you to compile them for an initiative that we would launch, aimed at helping would help the impending implementation of a distance learning mode amid the COVID-19 crisis.)

“Kahit hindi bago, ang mahalaga ay gumagana pa nang maayos at may basic programs ang gadget o computer. Makatutulong lalo kung maibibigay rin ang accessories gaya ng charger na kasama nito,” she added.

(Even if it is not new, what is important is that the gadget or computer is functioning, and has basic programs. It would be a bigger help if the accessories needed by these gadgets like chargers would be given too.)

Robredo said that these contributions would go a long way, especially for children and teachers in poor communities who cannot afford such devices and stable internet connectivity.

“Ang inyong magiging ambag, ipaparating natin sa mga estudyante na walang pambili o access sa ganitong mga kagamitan, at sa mga guro na gagamit ng bagong medium upang magbahagi ng kaalaman,” she noted.

(Your contributions would be allotted to students who do not have the capability to buy or access these devices, and for teachers who would be using a new medium to teach.)

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic reached the country, continuing suspended classes have been a challenge, with some schools opting to continue education through online means while other institutions chose to end their school years.

However, the prevailing problem has been the lack of adequate devices and slow internet connections.

Just recently, the Department of Education announced the suspension of in-person classes in accordance with Duterte’s directive. As of now, there are six million learners who have registered in the department’s remote enrollment scheme.

Robredo urged interested donors to monitor announcements on her and OVP’s Facebook pages.

“Abangan po ang iba pang mga detalye, kasama na ang minimum specifications na kakailanganin para sa donated gadgets. Inaasahan po namin ang inyong pakikiisa!” she said.

(Please standby for other details, including the minimum specifications required for the donated gadgets. We are looking forward to your help!)

