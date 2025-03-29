Nestor Archival vows P12 billion revenue for Cebu City if elected

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) mayoral candidate Nestor Archival Sr. vowed to increase Cebu City’s revenue to P12 billion without raising taxes if elected in the 2025 elections.

He said his administration would focus on improving tax collection efficiency to generate more funds for key government services, including education, healthcare, and social welfare.

“Siguraduhon nato nga mapatas-an ang revenue sa Cebu City, pero dili nato patas-an ang mga buhis. Ang atong buhaton, palig-onon ang efficiency sa collection aron mutaas atong kita,” he said.

The BOPK officially launched its campaign on Friday, March 28, beginning with a mass at the Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Nestor Archival mentioned that enhanced collection efforts could increase the city’s revenue from its current level to P12 billion.

“In that case man gud, if naa natay kwarta, atong mapatuman ang mga importante nga programa para sa pang-gobyerno. Siguraduhon nato nga dili nato i-waste ang atong resources para sa katawhan,” he added.

COA

His statement comes amid concerns raised by the Commission on Audit (COA) over what it described as Cebu City’s unrealistic revenue projections in recent years.

In its 2023 audit report, COA flagged the city’s growing budget deficits, citing a significant discrepancy between projected and actual income.

In 2023, the Local Finance Committee estimated revenue at P49.7 billion, but actual collections only reached P6.948 billion, resulting in a P42-billion deficit.

Similar overestimations were recorded in previous years. In 2019, the city projected an income of P6.920 billion but collected only P6.788 billion. In 2020, the projection was P8.715 billion, while actual income was P6.108 billion.

The trend continued in 2021, with an estimated P7.666 billion against P5.709 billion in collections, and in 2022, with an P8.740 billion projection but only P6.973 billion in actual income.

Priority programs

Nestor Archival said that if elected, his administration would prioritize education, calling it the foundation of economic and social progress.

“Tagaan nato’g focus ang edukasyon kay mao ni ang yawi sa kalambuan,” he said.

Healthcare is another major component of his platform. He vowed to expedite the completion of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) and guarantee free hospitalization for residents.

“Atong siguraduhon nga ang mga pasyente nga musulod sa ospital, naguol kay nagdaot, pero pag-gawas, malipayon kay nakab-ot nila ang maayo nga serbisyo,” he added.

Archival also promised increased financial assistance for senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and single parents.

He said his administration would address Cebu City’s persistent traffic congestion and waste management problems.

BOPK’s election bid

Nestor Archival, a longtime city councilor, said his experience in policymaking and budgeting gives him an advantage over his opponents.

“Kamao ta unsay nahitabo sa city government. Being part of the council, kabalo ko unsaon pagplano aron malikayan ang sayang sa pondo ug mas mapuslan pa sa katawhan,” he said.

Aside from the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), the Kusug-Panaghiusa coalition, led by Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, also launched their campaign at the Cebu City Hall. Meanwhile, Partido Cebuano, headed by Yogi Filemon Ruiz, kicked off its campaign in Mandaue City, Cebu.

On the other hand, Partido Barug–Team Rama–Bag-ong Sugbo began their campaign with an early morning Mass at 5 a.m. at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

