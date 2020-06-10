Mandani Bay steps up efforts vs COVID-19

True to its commitment of providing a safe environment for the communities around us, Mandani Bay developer HTLand has extended PhP 3 million financial assistance to the City Government of Mandaue to aid in their COVID-19 relief and preventive efforts.

Hongkong Land representative Jeffrey Lun and HTLand Project Director Gilbert Ang turned over the donation to Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes.

Meanwhile, to further its efforts in helping to combat the COVID-19 disease, Mandani Bay has distributed a total of 3,000 food packs and 1,000 pieces of face shields to frontliners in Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, Eversly Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital, and Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

The food packs distribution, done twice a week every Wednesday and Friday, is Mandani Bay’s way of thanking our frontliners for their heroic service in these difficult times.

Moreover, to reduce transmission risks and keep its employees safe, HTLand has implemented a work from home policy for its team members where possible. Employees were also provided with protection tools such as hand sanitizers, vitamins, face masks, and face shields to help them cope with the situation and address their needs.Prior to reopening its Show Gallery and corporate offices on June 3, HTLand also administered a rapid antibody test to its employees, sellers, and administrative staff (security, utility, and gardeners), as well as key technical partners. Regular disinfection of its Show Gallery and offices as well as preventive measures like temperature checks and hand sanitation of guests have been implemented.