Mandaue logs more COVID recoveries on June 12

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City logged more recoveries than new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Friday, June 12.

A series of Facebook posts from the Mandaue City’s Public Information Office (PIO), showed that they recorded 48 patients, who have recovered from the infection.

Read: Mandaue updates on COVID cases and recoveries for the day

All newly recovered patients are from the Mandaue City Jail. This development brings the total number of recoveries in the city to 91.

On the other hand, the city’s PIO also announced that they had discovered five new COVID-19 patients.

One of the patients happened to be a two-year-old boy from Anakma Sector 2 in Barangay Pagsabungan, Mandaue City.

The others are a 26-year-old woman with the same address as the two-year-old patient; a 37-year-old man from Barangay Labogon; a 71-year-old woman from Purok 6, Barangay Cubacub, and a 29-year-old man from Purok Coconut 2 in Barangay Umapad.

Read more: Detainee with COVID-19 leads to Mandaue Police Station 5 lockdown

“DRRMO (Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office) personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Contact tracing of the patient’s contacts are also being done,” PIO post added.

As of June 12, the total number of documented COVID-19 cases in the city stood at 348, the bulk of the cases are found in Mandaue City Jail. /dbs