Detainee with COVID-19 leads to Mandaue Police Station 5 lockdown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Station 5 located in Barangay Centro is off-limits to the public since Thursday evening, June 11.

This after a detainee at the police station tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), prompting police officials to place the entire station under lockdown.

The station’s desk officer, Police Executive Master Sergeant Enrico Iway, confirmed this in a phone interview with CDN Digital on Friday, June 12.

Iway said the detainee, who was brought to their custody last May 24, was subjected for a swab result as he was about to be released from detention.

“Last night (Thursday), we received the test results of his swab tests and showed he tested positive for COVID-19. He was immediately transferred to the city’s designated quarantine center for isolation,” Iway said in Cebuano.

He also said contact tracing and swab testing were now ongoing for all police personnel and detainees who had come in close contact with the inmate.

“All police personnel in our police station have not stepped outside since Thursday evening. Disinfection will also be conducted as the lockdown is still in effect,” he added.

Iway said the detainee was facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 but since it was bailable, he was about to be released earlier this week.

In the meantime, he said all transactions for Mandaue City Police Station 5 would be accommodated at the headquarters of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO).

Mandaue City has recorded a total of 343 documented COVID-19 cases as of June 11, with 47 recoveries and seven deaths. Majority of the patients are inmates from the Mandaue City Jail. /dbs

