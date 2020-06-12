Cebu City records high cases for 5th day in a row

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City recorded another high number of cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Independence Day, June 12, 2020.

This is the fifth day in a row that the city has recorded more than a hundred new cases of COVID-19 accumulating more than 500 cases in less than a week.

The total number of cases in Cebu City has reached 3,361.

Read more: COVID-19 count: Cebu City breaches 3K-mark

Most of the cases were recorded in the urban barangays of Camputhaw with 28 cases and Barangay Sambag 2 with 23 cases, followed by Barangay Mabolo with 15 cases.

Read more: Quarantine centers Cebu City’s edge to remain under GCQ — Labella

LOOK: Today’s breakdown of Cebu City COVID-19 cases

At least 35 barangays have recorded multiple cases of the coronavirus in just one day. Here is the breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in the city on June 12, 2020:

Apas-2

Basak San Nicolas-5

Basak Pardo-1

BJMP-11

Bo Luz-4

Buhisan-2

Bulacao-6

Calamba-2

Camputhaw-28

Capitol-1

Cogon Pardo-2

Duljo-1

Ermita-1

Guadalupe-2

Hipodromo-1

Inayawan-10

Kalunasan-1

Labangon-4

Lahug-2

Lorega-2

Mabolo-15

Mambaling-1

Pahina Central-2

Pari-an-2

Pasil-3

Pulang Bato-1

Punta-3

Quiot-2

Sambag2-23

Sawang-4

T. Padilla-6

Talamban-1

Tejero-7

Tinago-5

Tisa-4

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) assured the public that this seemingly sudden rise of cases in Cebu City was brought by the backlogs in swab sample processing in the molecular laboratories.

Read more: More symptomatic patients among new COVID cases

DOH-7 said the machines malfunctioned on mid-May causing many samples within the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) to be processed late.

Read more: Increase in Cebu City COVID-19 cases due to delay in release of results – Labella

Meanwhile, the city recorded 119 recoveries from Barangays Basak Pardo, Barrio Luz, Bulacao, Calamba, Carreta, Bulacao, Calamba, Carreta, Labangon, Tejero, Tinago, Sambag 1, San Roque, and the jail facilities in Barangay Kalunasan.

The city also recorded one death from Barangay Basak Pardo./dbs