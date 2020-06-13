Pagasa: It’s rainy season officially

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Friday officially declared the start of the rainy season.

Weather specialist Ana Clauren said the rainy season, which would last up to October, would be characterized by increased monsoon rains, periodic tropical cyclones and thunderstorms.

Pagasa is still monitoring Tropical Depression “Butchoy,” which is expected to be outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by Saturday.

Moving to China

In its 4 p.m. weather forecast, the state weather bureau said that by Saturday afternoon, Butchoy would most likely be 660km west northwest of Ilocos Sur, outside PAR, and moving to the southern portion of China.

As of 3 p.m. on Friday, Butchoy was found 285 km west of Dagupan, Pangasinan, moving west northwest at 25 kph. It had maximum sustained winds of 55 kph, and gustiness of 70 kph.

The monsoon or habagat in the western part of Luzon and Visayas will bring continued rains, Clauren said, reminding those in low lying and landslide prone areas to be careful of sudden flash floods and landslides.