San Nicolas Police Station fully functioning again

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The San Nicolas Police Station or Police Station 6 of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is now back to its normal operations after about a month of being under lockdown.

Police Colonel Cydric Earl Tamayo, officer-in-charge of CCPO said that all the 37 of the more than 50 personnel under isolation were given permission to go back to work.

Tamayo said that among those who were able to go back to duty was the station commander Police Major Eduard Sanchez.

“Most of them were asymptomatic but were under isolation at the Vicente Rama National High School while they waited for the result of the test,” said Tamayo.

He said that the lockdown was lifted last Tuesday, June 9, and today, Friday, they were now on full force at the police station.

It could be recalled that the more than 50 personnel of Police Station 6 were swab tested on May 7, after two arrested people tested positive of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

From the 50 personnel 21 tested positive which led to the lockdown of the station.

Read: Over 50 San Nicolas police isolated after 2 PDLs tested positive for COVID-19

While the station was on lockdown, a makeshift station in front of the office made up of tables and tents were the temporary area where the residents under Police Station 6 could file complaints.

According to Tamayo, now that majority of the policemen had tested negative of the virus and are in good health condition, the forces of the CCPO are slowly regaining its strength./dbs