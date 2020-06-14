Toledo City’s border control measures still in place – PIO

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Toledo City government will continue to implement border control measures until such time that the city transitions from general community quarantine (GCQ) to modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

The clarification that was posted on the City Public Information Office (PIO) Facebook page was intended to clarify misinformation on the lifting of the city’s border controls.

“For those who are claiming that we are now lifting our border control and pertinent passes are no longer relevant. You are definitely WRONG,” the advisory said.

It said that border control measures will remain until MGCQ is declared in Cebu province and until such time that Governor Gwendolyn Garcia would issue an Executive Order that would spell out regulations that will be implemented then.

Until then, “the City Government will still be strictly and religiously implementing measures in adherence to the existing executive orders from the Provincial Government. Further, we trust the wisdom of the good Governor in relation to this matter.”

The PIO post also asked the public to refrain from spreading “false information in order not to create confusion.”