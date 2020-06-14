Mandaue now looking at 417 cases in the city

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City records 16 new cases as of Sunday evening, June 14, 2020.

The cases were posted on the Facebook page of the Mandaue City Public Information Office.

Six of the cases are fro Purok Villamanga, Opao Mandaue, City.

These are patients, MC409, 30, female; MC410, 35, male; MC411, 33, male; MC412, 30, male; MC413, 34, female; and MC414, 29, female.

While patients Mc403, male, 43; and MC404, 61, female; are residents of Purok Manga Riverside Barangay Umapad.

Other patients are from other parts of the city like MC402, 48, male from Mango Green A.S. Fortuna Street, Barangay Banilad; Mc405, 40, male resident of Barangay Basak Mandaue; Mc406, 40, female from Deca Homes Prime, Barangay Jagobiao; MC407, 59, a male resident of Upper Malibu, Barangay Subangdaku; MC408, 34, male, a resident of F.B Cabahug St. Barangay Ibabao; MC415 60, male from Holy Spirit Village, Barangay Pagsabungan; MC416, 60, male from Barangay Labogon and MC417, 66, female from P. Remedio St., Banilad.

Aside from the new cases recorded today, the city also reports five new deaths and three recoveries.

Recovered patients are MC92, MC222, and MC237. While the recorded deaths are MC308, MC363, MC384, and MC 386.

This brings the city’s number of cases to 417 with 98 recoveries and 11 deaths./END