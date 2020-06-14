Newborn among 53 new COVID cases in Mandaue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City logged one of its largest COVID-19 counts on Saturday with 53 new cases coming from at least 11 of its 27 barangays.

A post by the City Public Information Office (PIO) said that the “most of the cases are 1st generation contacts of COVID-19 positive patients.”

“All new cases are from the community,” said the advisory which PIO post at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

The new cases were reported in Barangays Tabok – 16; Subangdaku – 14; Mantuyong – 7; Cabancalan – 6; Bakilid – 2; Canduman – 2; Looc – 2; Alang-Alang – 1; Centro-1; Casuntingan – 1; and Ibabao Estancia – 1.

With the recent addition, Mandaue City now has a total of 401 cases of the infection, 95 recoveries and seven deaths.

The PIO advisory said that the new cases included a newborn from Sitio Kalubihan in Barangay Tabok and a 92-year-old resident of Plaridel Street in Barangay Looc.

“Most of the patients are already transferred to the respective barangay isolation units while some are undergoing home isolation,” the advisory said.

It added that personnel from the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) are set to decontaminate the areas where the new cases came from.

“Contact tracing of the patient’s contacts are also being done as of writing.”