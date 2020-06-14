Two frontliners, 2 contacts positive of COVID-19 in Talisay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two frontline workers or frontliners are added to the count of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients in Talisay City.

This Sunday, June 14, 2020, Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas said a total of four new cases were confirmed in the city.

One of the new cases is a 54-year-old man in uniform in Cebu City who was tested last June 9 due to fever, loss of taste and smell.

The patient, tagged as PT 86, is a resident of Barangay Maghaway.

The second frontliner who tested positve for COVID-19 is a health care worker from Barangay San Isidro.

The 38-year-old patient, tagged as PT 87, was swabbed for mild influenza-like illness last June 13.

Read more: Health worker, new mom are Talisay’s new COVID cases

Meanwhile, the two family members and household contacts of PT 84, the health care worker from Barangay Cansojong who was reported for COVID-19 on Saturday, also tested positive for the infection today, June 14.

Tagged as PT 84a and PT 84b, the new cases were swabbed last June 13 for ILI symptoms.

PT 84a, a 53-year-old man, is currently confined to a private hospital in Cebu City while PT 84b has mild symptoms and has remained under quarantine with PT 84./dbs