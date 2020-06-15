Mandaue Hall of Justice on lockdown after COVID-19 infects prosecutor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Hall of Justice will be under lockdown starting Monday, June 15, until June 26, 2020, after a prosecutor from the Office of the City Prosecutor tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a memorandum from the Office of the Executive Judge of the Mandaue City Regional Trial Court (RTC) issued this Sunday, June 14, the court announced that the COVID-19 positive prosecutor has passed away on Saturday, June 13.

It was not mentioned, however, if the death of the patient is directly caused by complications from the COVID-19 infection or if the patient had underlying medical conditions.

According to the Executive Judge’s memorandum, the lockdown of the entire Mandaue Hall of Justice and courts stationed at the Shinebright Building in Barangay Tipolo, has been permitted by Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez.

The measure will last for 14 days, unless lifted earlier.

“In view thereof, entrance of any person at the HOJ or the courts stationed at Shinebright Building, Tipolo, Mandaue City shall be disallowed during the said period,” Memorandum 16-2020-MGDY reads.

The Mandaue City RTC consists of 10 RTC branches and 3 Municipal Trial Courts in Cities (MTCCs).

Despite the physical lockdown of the court premises, the RTCs and the MTCCs will continue to operate through holding trials via video conferencing.

Documents for court submission, including the filing of criminal cases and application for bail, shall be filed electronically through the email address of the Office fo the Clerk of Court (OCCs)./dbs