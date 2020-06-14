Lapu-Lapu has 12 new COVID-19 cases on June 14

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City has logged 12 cases as of June 14, 2020.

This was according to Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan on his Facebook page.

Of the 12 cases, three are residents of Carajay, Barangay Gun-ob, one from Yellowbell, and one from Purok Santan, Barangay Looc; one from Tacan, Barangay Ibo, one is from Sangi Road, Barangay Pajo, one from Barangay Bankal, one is from Seawage, Barangay Pusok, one from Zone 3, Barangay Buaya and two from Barangay Bagumbayan.

Two of these 12 patients have already passed away — the 82-year-old resident of Purok Santan, Barangay Looc; and the 75-year-old patient of Zone 3, Barangay Buaya.

This brings the city’s number of COVID-19 cases to 183 with 59 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Twenty- eight of these COVID-19 patients are admitted to hospitals while 79 others are already in the city’s isolation facility. |dbs