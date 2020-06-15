Policemen in Cebu City undergo rapid testing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following the death of two policemen due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), personnel of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) headquarters went through rapid testing on Monday morning, June 15, 2020.

Police Colonel Cydric Earl Tamayo, officer-in-charge of CCPO, said that the rapid testing was conducted to find out if there are already COVID-19 carriers among the personnel on duty so that immediate preventive measures could be taken.

133 policemen were tested on Monday morning.

“I am not sure with regards the health condition of all policemen in the admin being the newly officer-in-charge, but I made sure that all of them will be fine there,” said Tamayo.

He said that the sooner they find out if one of them already has the virus, the sooner they could get treatment.

Some personnel, according to Tamayo, have already been experiencing cough, which prompted him to subject all the personnel to rapid testing, especially those who frequent the Crime Laboratory Office, where one of the two policemen who passed away was assigned to.

These personnel who recently visited the Crime Laboratory are already in home isolation, Tamayo said.

According to Tamayo, policemen are at risk in contracting the virus since they are more exposed especially with their assignments in areas with COVID-19 cases. /bmjo