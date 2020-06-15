Cebu City did not appeal for MECQ – Labella

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella announced on Monday, June 15, 2020, that the city did not make any appeal to upgrade or downgrade its general community quarantine (GCQ) status.

“With due respect to the honorable spokesperson of the President, we never appealed to upgrade or to downgrade. Na mix-up lang siguro… In as far as Cebu City is concerned, ang ato ra gyud we maintain that we should remain in GCQ,” said Labella in a press conference with Mugstoria on Monday.

The mayor earlier said he is “confident” that the city will sustain its GCQ status.

Earlier on Monday, Malacañang Spokesperson Harry Roque announced that Cebu City is among the areas in the country that requested before the national government’s anti-coronavirus task force to be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

“Now, ang Cebu City po nag-apela rin (Cebu City made an appeal, too). Gusto sila mag-MECQ (They wanted to have MECQ),” said Roque during the Palace’s regular press briefing.

The Palace Spokesperson also said they received the appeal of Cebu province to further ease its quarantine restrictions from GCQ to a modified GCQ (MGCQ).

“Uuliton ko po. Heto lang po ang mga lugar na nag-apela. Hindi ko na po alam ang desisyon dahil sa ngayon po pinag-uusapan ng IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) ang desisyon ng mga apela,” said Roque.

(I’ll repeat. These are the only areas that made their appeals. I don’t know what’s the outcome of these appeals since the IATF is currently discussing their decision.)

He added that the President is expected to make the announcement on the IATF’s final resolution and recommendations Monday evening. /bmjo