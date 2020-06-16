Lapu to celebrate Go Skate Day with online raffle

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Lapu-Lapu City will celebrate Go Skate Day by hosting an online raffle draw for all the Oponganon skateboarders.

This was announced by mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on his Facebook post, Monday, June 15, 2020.

Go Skate Day is a worldwide celebration for all skateboarder on Sunday, June 21, 2020. This is that one day of the year that all skateboarders from around the world come as one to promote skateboarding.

But because of the current health crisis, Lapu-Lapu City, which is under general community quarantine (GCQ), decided to celebrate by hosting an online raffle. This is in compliance with the restrictions of holding mass gatherings while under GCQ.

This is a project of the Lapu City Sports Commission headed Vince Dominique Carungay with the help of the Lapu-Lapu City Government. The raffle is exclusive to Lapu-Lapu skateboarders.

“Gibuhat nato kini isip paghandum sa adlaw sa mga skateboarders nga gisaulog sa tibuok kalibotan,” posted the mayor.

(We are doing this in commemoration of the day of skateboarders that is being celebrated around the world.)

Participants will only need to submit their names at the Lapu-Lapu City Sports Commission Office at the Hoopsdome or submit an online registration through this link: https://forms.gle/cbrC3tonuRnhV3Am8.

Raffle date will be on, Saturday, June 20, 2020. The giving of awards will happen the next day, Sunday, at the Hoopsdome, and winners of the draw will be notified through a personal message or text message from the personnel from the city’s sports commission. /bmjo