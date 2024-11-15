Pepito nears typhoon category

Severe tropical storm Pepito has further intensified and is nearing typhoon category, the weather bureau said in its 5 a.m. bulletin on Friday, November 15, 2024.

Severe Tropical Storm #PepitoPH, whose international name is MAN-YI, was located 795 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar as of 4 a.m. Friday.

READ MORE:

Man-yi (Pepito) may affect Visayas this weekend

LIST: Philippine Typhoon Names for 2024

Pepito carries maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 135 km/h, and central pressure of 980 hPa. It is moving westward at 25 km/h.

Pagasa said Pepito, which is the sixth storm that hit the Philippines in less than a month, is forecast to intensify into a typhoon within the next 12 hours and may reach super typhoon category by Saturday evening, November 16, and may possibly make landfall at peak intensity.

On the track forecast, Pepito may make landfall over the eastern coast of central and/or southern Luzon during the weekend, Pagasa said.

Pepito: Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals

Tropical Cyclone Wind signals have been raised in several areas in Luzon and the Visayas due to Pepito.

Signal No.1

LUZON:

Catanduanes, the eastern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Talisay, Daet, Mercedes, Basud), the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Garchitorena, Presentacion, San Jose, Lagonoy, Tinambac, Goa, Siruma, Tigaon, Sagñay, Calabanga, Naga City, Magarao, Bombon, Pili, Ocampo, Iriga City, Buhi), the eastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu, City of Tabaco, Malilipot, Santo Domingo, Bacacay, Legazpi City, Malinao, Manito, Tiwi), and the eastern and southern portions of Sorsogon (Juban, City of Sorsogon, Barcelona, Bulusan, Magallanes, Gubat, Santa Magdalena, Casiguran, Bulan, Irosin, Matnog, Prieto Diaz, Castilla)

VISAYAS:

Northern Samar, the northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad, Maslog, Oras, Dolores, Can-Avid), and the northeastern portion of Samar (Matuguinao, San Jose de Buan)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP