Pepito: Live updates

Pepito, which has an international name, Man-Yi, is the sixth storm in the Philippines in less than a month.

It entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

Here are the latest updates on the storm.

Bookmark this page to stay updated on Pepito’s forecast.

READ MORE:

LIST: Philippine Typhoon Names for 2024

Pepito to hit land at peak intensity, to become typhoon in 12 hours

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau said that Severe Tropical Storm Pepito (international name: Man-yi) had further intensified and was nearing typhoon status early Friday morning.

Pepito “is forecast to intensify into a typhoon within the next 12 hours” and gain more strength to become a super typhoon by Saturday evening, November 16, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its 5 a.m. weather bulletin.

Pagasa also said Pepito may make landfall at peak intensity.

READ full story here.

Storm surge warning due to Pepito

A MODERATE to HIGH risk of storm surge may occur within the next 48 hours. There is a possibility inundation due to rising sea water along with high waves in the low-lying coastal communities in some municipalities in the provinces of:

Estimated storm surge heights: 1-2 meters

ALBAY (BACACAY, CITY OF TABACO, LEGAZPI CITY, MALILIPOT, MALINAO, MANITO, RAPU-RAPU, SANTO DOMINGO (LIBOG), TIWI),

CAMARINES SUR (SAGÑAY, TIGAON),

EASTERN SAMAR (ARTECHE, BALANGKAYAN, CAN-AVID, CITY OF BORONGAN, DOLORES, HERNANI, LLORENTE, MAYDOLONG, ORAS, SALCEDO, SAN JULIAN, SAN POLICARPO, SULAT, TAFT),

NORTHERN SAMAR (ALLEN, BIRI BOBON, CAPUL, CATARMAN, GAMAY, LAOANG, LAPINIG, LAVEZARES, MAPANAS, MONDRAGON, PALAPAG, PAMBUJAN, ROSARIO, SAN ANTONIO, SAN ISIDRO, SAN JOSE, SAN ROQUE, SAN VICENTE, VICTORIA),

SAMAR (WESTERN SAMAR; CALBAYOG CITY, CITY OF CATBALOGAN, JIABONG, MOTIONG, PAGSANGHAN, PARANAS (WRIGHT), SAN SEBASTIAN, SANTA MARGARITA, TARANGNAN)

SORSOGON (BARCELONA, BULAN, BULUSAN, CASTILLA, CITY OF SORSOGON, DONSOL, GUBAT, MAGALLANES, MATNOG, PILAR, PRIETO DIAZ, SANTA MAGDALENA)

Estimated storm surge heights: 2.1-3 meters

CAMARINES SUR (CARAMOAN, GARCHITORENA, LAGONOY, PRESENTACION (PARUBCAN), SAN JOSE, SIRUMA, TINAMBAC),

CATANDUANES (BAGAMANOC, BARAS, BATO, CARAMORAN, GIGMOTO, PANDAN, PANGANIBAN (PAYO), SAN ANDRES (CALOLBON), VIGA, VIRAC)

Pepito update from Pagasa

Pepito nears typhoon category

Severe tropical storm Pepito has further intensified and is nearing typhoon category, the weather bureau said in its 5 a.m. bulletin on Friday, November 15, 2024.

Severe Tropical Storm #PepitoPH, whose international name is MAN-YI, was located 795 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar as of 4 a.m. Friday.

Pepito carries maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 135 km/h, and central pressure of 980 hPa. It is moving westward at 25 km/h.

Full story here.

Man-yi (Pepito) may affect Visayas this weekend

Residents in the Visayas region are advised to regularly monitor weather updates as Tropical Storm Man-yi makes its way towards the Philippines.

Man-yi is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday evening, November 14, the state weather bureau said.

It will then be assigned the local name Pepito.

However, latest forecast models from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) showed that the storm may likely bring damp weather in the Visayas, particularly in the Eastern and Samar side.

As a result, Cebu may also experience light to moderate rains beginning this weekend, said Romeo Aguirre, weather specialist at Pagasa-Mactan.

Full story here.

‘Man-yi’ may enter PAR as ‘Pepito’ Thursday night

As super typhoon Ofel makes its way to northern Luzon, Tropical Storm ‘MAN-YI’ is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday night, Pagasa said.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin on Thursday, Pagasa said Man-yi, which will be named Pepito when in enters PAR, is estimated at 1,375 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao.

Pagasa said Man-yi may enter the PAR region Thursday evening.

Full story here.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy