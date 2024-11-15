cdn mobile

Pepito to hit land at peak intensity, to become typhoon in 12 hours

Pagasa: Severe tropical storm to gain power, develop into super typhoon by November 16

By: Dianne Sampang - @inquirerdotnet - Inquirer.net | November 15,2024 - 08:14 AM

Severe Tropical Storm Pepito (international name: Man-yi) track and intensity forecast as of 5 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2024. – Pepito further intensified and was nearing typhoon status early Friday morning, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said. The state weather agency also said Pepito will gain more strength to become a super typhoon by Saturday evening, November 16. It added that the weather disturbance may make landfall at peak intensity.. (Photo from Pagasa via Facebook)

Severe Tropical Storm Pepito (international name: Man-yi) track and intensity forecast as of 5 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2024. – Pepito further intensified and was nearing typhoon status early Friday morning, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said. The state weather agency also said Pepito will gain more strength to become a super typhoon by Saturday evening, November 16. It added that the weather disturbance may make landfall at peak intensity.. (Photo from Pagasa via Facebook)

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau said that Severe Tropical Storm Pepito (international name: Man-yi) had further intensified and was nearing typhoon status early Friday morning.

Pepito “is forecast to intensify into a typhoon within the next 12 hours” and gain more strength to become a super typhoon by Saturday evening, November 16, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its 5 a.m. weather bulletin.

Pagasa also said Pepito may make landfall at peak intensity.

READ MORE:

Pepito: Live updates

Pepito to make landfall this weekend, may become super typhoon

LIST: Storm surge warning in parts of Luzon, Visayas due to Pepito

LIST: Philippine Typhoon Names for 2024

Pepito was last located 795 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, moving westward at 25 kilometers per hour (kph) and carrying maximum sustained winds of 110 kph and gustiness of up to 135 kph.

It “will continue to bring violent conditions over the coastal areas of Southern Luzon and Central Luzon until Sunday (17 November) prior to a second landfall over the eastern section of Central or Southern Luzon,” Pagasa noted.

Due to this, the state weather agency hoisted a storm surge warning for 48 hours over the low-lying or coastal areas of the following:

  • Camarines Sur
  • Catanduanes
  • Albay
  • Sorsogon
  • Northern Samar
  • Eastern Samar
  • Samar

 

However, no gale warning was raised due to Pepito, according to Pagasa.

On the other hand, Typhoon Ofel (international name: Usagi) – though weakened – prompted gale alerts in northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Pagasa, Pepito, typhoon
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.