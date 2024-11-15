Pepito to hit land at peak intensity, to become typhoon in 12 hours

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau said that Severe Tropical Storm Pepito (international name: Man-yi) had further intensified and was nearing typhoon status early Friday morning.

Pepito “is forecast to intensify into a typhoon within the next 12 hours” and gain more strength to become a super typhoon by Saturday evening, November 16, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its 5 a.m. weather bulletin.

Pagasa also said Pepito may make landfall at peak intensity.

Pepito was last located 795 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, moving westward at 25 kilometers per hour (kph) and carrying maximum sustained winds of 110 kph and gustiness of up to 135 kph.

It “will continue to bring violent conditions over the coastal areas of Southern Luzon and Central Luzon until Sunday (17 November) prior to a second landfall over the eastern section of Central or Southern Luzon,” Pagasa noted.

Due to this, the state weather agency hoisted a storm surge warning for 48 hours over the low-lying or coastal areas of the following:

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

However, no gale warning was raised due to Pepito, according to Pagasa.

On the other hand, Typhoon Ofel (international name: Usagi) – though weakened – prompted gale alerts in northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon.

