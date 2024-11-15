UC Webmasters eye historic feat with commanding victory over CIT-U

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters are on the cusp of making history in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

With a decisive 84-65 victory over the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats on Thursday night, November 14, at the Cebu Coliseum, the Webmasters extended their unbeaten streak to seven games. They now stand just one win away from achieving a perfect elimination round finish—a first in the program’s history.

From the opening tip, UC set an electrifying pace, racing to an early 19-5 lead and demonstrating dominance in all areas of the game.

READ: UC Webmasters embrace maturity and depth in pursuit of Cesafi title

Cesafi: USP-F bounces back strong with win over UP Cebu

NBA Cup 2024: All about the league’s in-season tournament

By halftime, they had stretched their lead to 23 points, leaving the Wildcats struggling to keep up. Unlike their previous nail-biting double-overtime victory against the UP Cebu Fighting Maroons, UC maintained firm control over CIT-U, at one point leading by a formidable 52-29 margin.

The Webmasters capitalized on CIT-U’s weaknesses with relentless defense and precise rebounding, converting turnovers into 13 points while securing a strong 23-5 advantage in second-chance points.

UC’s bench made a significant impact as well, outscoring the Wildcats’ reserves 46-37, showcasing the depth and teamwork fueling their impressive run.

Ray Charles Libatog was a standout for UC, delivering his second double-double of the season with 12 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, a steal, and two blocks. Jhiey Paraldo also anchored UC’s interior with a double-double performance, adding 12 points, 10 rebounds, and two steals. Leading the scoring was Danie Boy Lapiz with 13 points, three rebounds, and two steals, while Ricofer Sordilla contributed 11 points to complete UC’s well-rounded offensive lineup.

For CIT-U, John Rey Guinita led the offense with 17 points, five rebounds, and a block. Jerian Marc Abello and Niño Matthew Paras added 11 and 10 points, respectively, in their bid to keep the Wildcats’ Final Four hopes alive.

However, the loss dropped CIT-U to a 2-4 record, placing them fifth in the standings and in a challenging position for a playoff berth. To advance, they must win their final two games against Benedicto College and CRMC and hope to overtake the USJ-R Jaguars, who currently hold the fourth spot with a 4-4 record. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP