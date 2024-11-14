Cebu City Vice Mayor Hontiveros addresses resignation calls

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Donaldo Hontiveros is prepared to step down as Cebu City vice mayor if legally required, following online calls for his resignation that surfaced on social media.

On Wednesday, Hontiveros clarified his position, stating he would willingly resign if mandated by law. His current role as vice mayor, he emphasized, was approved by the Department of the Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas (DILG 7).

In a privilege speech to the City Council on November 13, Hontiveros responded to the calls for his resignation, which were sparked by an unspecified Facebook post.

He explained that his appointment followed DILG 7’s legal guidance, which directed him to assume the vice mayoral office after former Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia moved into the mayoral position.

“I really have no idea why there is a call for me to resign… In fact, I had reservations about assuming the vice mayor position. However, the DILG advised me that it was necessary for me to take the oath in compliance with the constitutional process,” he said.

Succession

Hontiveros took office on October 11, following Garcia’s transition to mayor on October 9, which left the vice mayor position vacant.

The changes stemmed from the Ombudsman’s dismissal of former Mayor Michael Rama due to misconduct and nepotism violations involving family members.

Hontiveros stated that his succession was based on Section 44 of the Local Government Code, which stipulates that the highest-ranking council member steps into the mayoral or vice-mayoral role if a vacancy occurs.

“Let it be known that I am prepared to step down if a lawful directive requires it,” Hontiveros added.

He also questioned if he could return as the city’s top councilor if he resigned as vice mayor.

His speech followed recent tensions at City Hall, where former city administrator Collin Rosell claimed Rama had returned to office following a preventive suspension. Rosell was subsequently arrested for usurpation of authority.

Hontiveros proposed a resolution, approved by the City Council, requesting DILG-7 Director Leocadio Trovela to provide documentation of the Ombudsman’s decision on Rama’s dismissal to confirm the recent appointments of both himself and Garcia.

