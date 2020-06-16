Labella orders barangays to strictly impose ECQ guidelines

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has ordered the barangays to strictly uphold the guidelines of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in the next 14 days.

In his public statement on June 16, 2020, Labella said that the city now needs the cooperation of the public more than ever if the residents want the ECQ to be lifted.

“Ako hangyoon kamo, mga kaigsoon nako sa Dakbayan sa Sugbo, I urge you to do your part. Stay home, wear masks, follow safety protocols. I urge every barangay official to strictly enforce, because you are at the forefront, to enforce strictly the social distancing and wearing of masks,” said the mayor.

Cebu City was placed back to ECQ late Monday evening by the Interagency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) from June 16 to June 30.

Read: It’s back to ECQ for Cebu City

With this, he is encouraging barangay chiefs to tighten the safety measures and the barangays. He also warned them that failure to do so will result to a sanction.

“I will not hesitate to sanction barangay officials that fail to enforce protocols. I will instill discipline in the community as any diligent father should. As in a family, a father cannot work alone. Everyone plays a vital role in this family. Play your role well. Let us all be a part of the solution,” said the mayor.

The mayor has also urged the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to enforce a stricter implementation of the rules and to rightfully penalize violators.

The city will be appealing its quarantine status to the Interagency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) to be placed under a General Community Quarantine, but for the meantime, the mayor said the city will have to abide the ECQ guidelines.

Read: Labella appeals to IATF to place Cebu City under GCQ

“Just like the Sinulog dance offered to Señor Santo Niño, this is our one step backward before going two steps forward,” said Labella. /bmjo