DVMF to celebrate Aspin Day 2020 with online photo contest

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Not even the coronavirus disease would stop the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) in Cebu City from celebrating Asong Pinoy Day on June 30.

But since public gathering is prohibited while the city remains under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), DVMF and Island Rescue Organization (IRO) found a more creating way of celebrating this special day for man’s best friends – through a photo contest, said Doctor Jessica Maribojoc, head of DVMF’s Animal Health Division.

“We are inviting Asong Pinoy Owners to submit your pooch pride photo,” she said.

The “Asong Pinoy Funny Face Photo Contest” will serve as the highlight in this year’s celebration of the Rabies Awareness Month.

DVMF will already have to do away with their other activities like the free services for Aspin because of ECQ prohibitions.

In 2019, a dog named Coco won in the photo contest.

Maribojoc said that this year’s photo contest was officially opened to the public on Monday, June 15, 2020, while the deadline for the submission of entries is set on June 30.

“Prizes kay freebies for their pets and lifetime registration (inclusive of lifetime rabies vaccination, deworming, consultation, and with microchipping) sa office. Freebies like crates/cage, bag of dog food, bowls, leash, etc for their pets,” Maribojoc said.

As of Wednesday morning, June 17, DVMF already received 31 beautiful photo entries.

Below are the mechanics for the submission of photo contest entries:

Submit your dog’s photo together with the owner’s contact details and send [email protected]

The contestant must be 100% Asong Pinoy, updated with rabies vaccination and neutered.

Owners will receive a confirmation message with your photo entry number through the contact details provided.

The entry will be screened.

Share the uploaded photo entry to everyone you know and click ‘LIKE/REACTION’.

Maribojoc said that the deadline for the casting of votes is set on June 30 while the announcement of winners is set on July 3. However, they are yet to decide on how to go about the awarding of winners with movement restrictions now imposed in the city. / dcb

Below are some of the photo entries that were earlier sent to DVMF: