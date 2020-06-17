Business tycoon Eduardo ‘Danding’ Cojuangco dies at 85

MANILA, Philippines — Business tycoon Eduardo “Danding” Cojuangco has died. He was 85.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Wednesday expressed sadness over the death of Cojuangco, chairman and chief executive officer of San Miguel Corporation, the largest food and beverage conglomerate in the country.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Eduardo ‘Danding’ Cojuangco, Jr.,” said Roque in a statement.

A report from dzRH claimed the tycoon died due to lung cancer.

Aside from SMC, his flagship company, Cojuangco was also chairman of Petron Corporation and various other enterprises.

A former ambassador to the United States, Cojuangco’s influence also spread over to politics, being the chairman of the Nationalist People’s Coalition party.

Cojuangco ran for president in 1992 but lost to Fidel Ramos.

In a tweet, the Philippine Basketball Association paid tribute to Cojuangco, for his “countless contribution” to the PBA, and to Philippine sports.

Chairman and CEO of San Miguel Corp., politician, diplomat, businessman, team owner, sports patron… Thank you for your countless contribution to the PBA and 🇵🇭 sports! Our prayers and condolences to his family and loved ones. Requiescat in pace! pic.twitter.com/J1UzU5fVzC — PBA (@pbaconnect) June 16, 2020

Cojuangco owned three teams in the league, namely the San Miguel Beermen, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, and Magnolia Hotshots.



