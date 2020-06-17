Cebu City breaches 4,000-mark in COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City recorded another high number of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases on the second day since reverting back to an Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).

In a report from the health department on Wednesday noon, June 17, 2020, the city had 201 new cases from 39 urban and mountain barangays.

This caused the total cases of the city to rise 4,015, maintaining its status of being the sole local government unit (LGU) in the country with the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Of the total though, there are only 1,980 active cases.

The city also recorded seven deaths, the highest number of deaths the city recorded in one day. These are patients from Barangays Guba, Pung-ol Sibugay, Inayawan, Poblacion Pardo, and Sambag 2.

The city now has 48 deaths or a mortality rate of 1.2 percent.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the Cebu City as of June 17, 2020:

Bacayan-1

Banawa-1

Banilad-1

Basak San Nicolas-9

BonBon-1

Buhisan-1

Bulacao-12

Calamba-3

Camputhaw-1

Cogon Pardo-3

Day-as-2

Duljo-1

Guadalupe-8

Hipodromo-1

Inayawan-11

Kasambagan-10

Kinasang-an-2

Labangon-7

Lahug-29

Lusaran-2

Mabolo-2

Mambaling-4

Pardo-18

Pasil-1

Pulangbato-1

Punta-2

Quiot-5

Sambag 1-18

Sambag 2-15

San Antonio-2

San Jose-1

San Nicolas Proper-1

San Roque-1

Sapangdaku-1

Sawang-2

T. padilla-1

Talamban-4

Tinago-2

Tisa-4

Recoveries

Despite the rise in cases, the city also recorded a high number of recoveries from 10 barangays, including the jail facilities in Barangay Kalunasan.

At least 64 individuals recovered from Barangays Pardo, San Roque, Sambag 2, Labangon, Inayawan, Bulacao, Duljo Fatima, Barrio Luz, Ermita, and Tejero.

There are now a total of 1,988 recoveries or recovery rate of 49.5 percent. /bmjo