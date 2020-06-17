DOH-7 ‘disowns’ Leachon’s data showing Talisay has zero recoveries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has disowned the data posted by former National Task Force (NTF) Special Advisor Dr. Tony Leachon that showed Talisay City had zero recovery of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients.

Dr. Jaime Bernadas, regional director of the (DOH-7) said that although there is a 24 to 72-hour delay in the transmission of data from local health offices, the regional health office and the DOH central office, the recovery rate of the city “was never zero.”

Leachon, on his Facebook page, said on Tuesday morning, June 16, that it may be prudent to place Talisay City under MECQ due to contiguity or the geographical location of the city, which borders with Cebu City, considered as the “epicenter” of the infection here.

His post also reflected COVID-19 data of Talisay City, which showed that the city has zero recoveries.

Bernadas, during the meeting with Cebu mayors and Capitol officials on Wednesday afternoon, June 17, 2020, admitted that he was not comfortable with the actions of Leachon in bringing to social media his insights on the COVID-19 situation instead of huddling with the concerned government agencies.

Leachon, on the other hand, announced on Wednesday afternoon that he is no longer the Special Adviser to the National COVID-19 task force effective today, June 17, or two days after Talisay City has been placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

Leachon, in his Facebook post, however, did not detail the reason why he is no longer the special adviser to the NTF. /bmjo