Lapu centers Charter Day celebration on frontline workers, COVID-19 survivors

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Frontline workers and COVID-19 survivors were the highlight of the 59th Charter Day Celebration of Lapu-Lapu City on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

City officials, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office personnel, City Health and Fire Department personnel, Lapu-Lapu City Hospital staff and some of the COVID-19 survivors of the city gathered at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall Grounds on Wednesday morning. The event started at around 9 a.m.

“Thanks to the concerted effort of all our frontliners, who put their lives on the line to keep everyone safe. I salute to all the hard-working men and women of the Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, headed by Nagiel Bañacia,” said Lapu-Lapu City mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, who was recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was therefore not able to attend the celebration. He delivered his message through a video.

Read: Lapu-Lapu mayor Ahong Chan tests positive for COVID-19

A short awarding ceremony also took place wherein the city acknowledged some of the frontline workers of the city together with the recognition of their COVID-19 warriors who won their fight against the virus.

Sirens went off and pink-colored water was sprayed on the grounds after the awarding ceremony.

LOOK: Scenes from the celebration of Lapu-Lapu City's 59th charter anniversary. The city government organized a short… Posted by CDN Digital on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Acting City Mayor Celedonio Sitoy welcomed guests, both physical and virtual, to the celebration that was streamed through various Lapu-Lapu City Official Facebook pages.

Chan also thanked the people of Lapu-Lapu for helping in their fight against Covid-19.

“Bisan paman sa situation nato karon, malaumon gihapon ako nga magmabulokon ang atong simple nga kasaulugan. Bisan paman sa akong kahimtang, ana-a gihapon ako nga miduyog ka ninyo ug sa tibook sa dakbayan ning talagsa-on nga celebrasyon taliwala sa crisis sa Covid-19,” said the mayor.

(Despite our current situation, I am hopeful that we can still simply celebrate this momentous event beautifully. Despite my current situation, I am still with you as we celebrate this occasion in our city, amid the crisis brought about by Covid-19.)

In a Facebook post, Chan also listed down all the people on the frontlines who were part of the city’s successful fight against the virus.

“ The greater challenge now is rebuilding the city’s economy that is badly hit by the COVID19 pandemic. I am confident that with the help of the city council inubanan sa inyong hugot nga suporta ug kooperasyon, magmalampuson ug magmadaugon kita”, posted the mayor.

(The greater challenge now is rebuilding the city’s economy that is badly hit by the COVID19 pandemic. I am confident that with the help of the city council with your support and cooperation, we will succeed and win this battle.) /bmjo