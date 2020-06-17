PH coronavirus cases now at 27,238 as 457 more contracted COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines is now at 27,238, according to the latest data released by the Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday.

DOH said the current tally includes the 457 new confirmed cases with 342 tagged as “fresh” while 115 are tagged as “late.”

Meanwhile, the recovery of 268 more patients increased the country’s total recoveries to 6,820.

But DOH also said the recorded five new fatalities boosted the nation’s death toll to 1,108.

COVID-19 is a respiratory ailment caused by the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2, which outbreak started in China’s Wuhan City in Hubei province in late 2019.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

