Mandaue has 3 deaths, 24 recoveries on June 18

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City on Thursday, June 18, has recorded three deaths related to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). However, the city has also logged 24 patients, who have recovered from the virus, today,

The city’s public information office (PIO) announced on Facebook that all of their recent fatalities were adults who are over 50 years old.

The patients who passed away were a 66-year-old woman from P. Remedio, Barangay Banilad; a 66-year-old man from Sudlon in Barangay Maguikay; and a 56-year-old woman from Lapyahan, Barangay Labogon.

This development brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the city to 15.

On the other hand, Mandaue City also reported 24 more patients who have recovered from the disease, increasing the total number of recoveries in the city to 171.

“The new recoveries are all patients from the Mandaue City Isolation Unit. The patients have been discharged from the facility and have returned to their respective residences,” the PIO’s post read.

Local officials of the city have yet to announce the number of new COVID-19 cases for Thursday as of this posting.

But on June 17, 2020, the city recorded 39 COVID patients that day.

