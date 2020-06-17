39 more COVID-19 cases in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Mandaue City logged 39 new COVID-19 cases, according to post by the Mandaue City Public Information Office on its Facebook page on Wednesday evening, June 17, 2020.

Among the 39, 12 are residents from Sitio Lapyahan in Barangay Labogon while eight are from F.B Cabahug Street in Barangay Ibabao-Estancia.

There are three patients from Palm Heights in Barangay Tabok, while the rest are from barangays Umapad, Tipolo, Subangdaku, Mantuyong, Opao, Jagobiao, Maguikay, and Looc.

The youngest among the new cases is a one-month old male from Second St. Sta. Maria Antonia Village in Labogon.

The city now is looking at 492 confirmed cases with 95 recoveries and 12 deaths.

As of writing, the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Mandaue City is setting up to decontaminate the affected areas and are conducting contact tracing. /bmjo