CCPO chief: Only moderate compliance of public with ECQ guidelines

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The public in Cebu City are only moderately complying with the guidelines of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

This was revealed by Police Colonel Cydric Earl Tamayo, officer-in-charge of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), in a phone interview with reporters this morning, June 19, 2020.

Tamayo said that four days after the announcement that Cebu City was reverted to ECQ, and there were still more vehicles on the street as if the city was still under GCQ (general community quarantine).

“Moderate lang ang complaince sa mga tao,” said Tamayo.

With some CCPO personnel still undergoing quarantine and isolation for contracting COVID-19, Tamayo admitted that they were lacking some personnel to supervise the streets and barangay areas but he assured that fewer people were going out.

“It’s part of our job how we could maintain implementation of ECQ,” said Tamayo.

Tamayo said that as part of assuring that the ECQ guidelines would be strictly followed, more checkpoints were being put up in the areas around the city which might cause moderate traffic at peak hours.

He added that the checkpoints were needed to make sure the public would be aware of the guidelines and at the same time apprehend those who would be found violating the rules.

Although the CCPO personnel had been reduced because some of us tested positive of COVID-19 and others had been under quarantine, Tamayo said they were expecting at least 100 augmented personnel from other regions to arrive today who would be filling in for those personnel of CCPO./dbs