25 Cebu City policemen suspected for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 25 personnel from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) were suspected of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) after results of their rapid test came out positive for infection.

Police Colonel Cydric Earl Tamayo, officer-in-charge of CCPO, told reporters on Friday, June 19, 2020, that out of the 133 CCPo personnel who underwent rapid testing last Monday, June 15, 2020, 25 tested positive.

Tamayo said that these personnel are now under isolation and will undergo confirmatory swab testing.

This development led to the lockdown of two offices of the CCPO, the operations office and the city director’s office.

According to Tamayo, they are already conducting contact tracing to those who were directly in contact with the 25 personnel.

At least 14 individuals, including Tamayo, are currently under quarantine in the two offices, which were under lockdown, as they were the ones who also came in close contact with the 25. Others were advised to stay on home quarantine.

Tamayo assured that they are in good health condition and will be evaluated if they will qualify for swab testing.

Despite this, Tamayo said police operations in the city will not be affected.

“We are still doing our regular function, it will not be hampered,” said Tamayo. /bmjo