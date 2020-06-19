Netizens on Angel Locsin’s curvy figure: ‘She has nothing to prove’

MANILA, Philippines — Netizens showed love and support for actress Angel Locsin after photos of her showing her curvy figure surfaced online.

In photos circulating in social media, Locsin could be seen clad in a dark green shirt, pants, and carrying a black backpack.

Netizens were quick to show support for the two-time FHM sexiest woman, saying that she “has nothing to prove” as Locsin is the country’s “real-life Darna.”

SOBRANG GANDA Angel Locsin has nothing to prove. She is two-time FHM Philippines’ sexiest woman and our real life Darna. #AngelLocsin ©️ Posted by Jhayvee Lhatina on Thursday, June 18, 2020

Some argue that Locsin is a “living proof that weight doesn’t define beauty.”

“You’re such an [inspiration] especially to those plus-size women,” one netizen wrote.

Ms. Angel Locsin is a living-proof that weight doesn't define beauty. You're such an inspo specially to those pluz-size women. 😍

SELF-LOVE IS THE KEY. pic.twitter.com/SOBwmpXBM5 — SnuggaBear (@thebeabear) June 19, 2020

Here are some recent photos of Madam @143redangel, giving you some body positivity vibes. And no matter what and how she looks like, she’s always that gorgeous inside and out. Even with face mask. Our kind of angel. ❤️😇 pic.twitter.com/GHW04H91mI — #JUNKTERRORBILLNOW ✊🏼 (@vhercm) June 19, 2020

