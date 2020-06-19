outbrain

Netizens on Angel Locsin’s curvy figure: ‘She has nothing to prove’

By: Daphne Galvez - Inquirer.net | June 19,2020 - 03:46 PM

MANILA, Philippines — Netizens showed love and support for actress Angel Locsin after photos of her showing her curvy figure surfaced online.

In photos circulating in social media, Locsin could be seen clad in a dark green shirt, pants, and carrying a black backpack.

Netizens were quick to show support for the two-time FHM sexiest woman, saying that she “has nothing to prove” as Locsin is the country’s “real-life Darna.”

SOBRANG GANDA 💖😍Angel Locsin has nothing to prove. She is two-time FHM Philippines’ sexiest woman and our real life Darna. 🔥#AngelLocsin📸©️

Some argue that Locsin is a “living proof that weight doesn’t define beauty.”

“You’re such an [inspiration] especially to those plus-size women,” one netizen wrote.

 

